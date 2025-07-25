East-West Line disruption: LTA cuts SMRT's fine to S$2.4 million; amount to go to Public Transport Fund

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SMRT’s S$3 million (US$2.34 million) fine imposed for last year’s East-West Line train service disruption has been cut to S$2.4 million, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jul 25).

The authority has also directed SMRT to invest a minimum of S$600,000 to strengthen its capabilities and address areas of improvement from the incident to boost service reliability for commuters.

The S$2.4 million penalty will go to the Public Transport Fund to help lower-income families with their public transport expenses.

Last month, LTA announced it would slap SMRT with a S$3 million fine after an investigation into last September's six-day train disruption found lapses - including maintenance intervals being extended beyond stipulations - in part due to delays on new train arrivals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.