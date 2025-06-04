Analysis: Are fines the most effective punishment for train disruptions?

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SMRT faces a S$3 million (US$2.3 million) fine over a major incident on its East-West Line last year.

But experts told CNA that in Singapore's context, it would be more crucial to relook the dynamic between operators and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

For example, a question that needs to be asked is who should be responsible for making decisions on the trade-off between reliability and cost effectiveness, said one observer.

Their comments came after the LTA and the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) released reports on Tuesday (Jun 3) detailing the factors that contributed to the six-day disruption in September 2024.

These included the maintenance schedule for the incident train being extended beyond stipulated intervals.

“I think the more important thing is not the fine, but what will be done at SMRT as well as at LTA to implement improved processes for evaluating maintenance decisions and monitoring reliability,” said Associate Professor Walter Theseira of the Singapore University of Social Sciences’ business school.

Transport fares and public funds go towards the running of Singapore's trains, and hence "it is not wrong" to seek more cost-effective ways of maintenance, he said.

“But there may need to be more oversight and collaboration between the operator and LTA in making these decisions.”

The authority said on Tuesday that since the September incident, it has strengthened oversight of areas such as operators' internal procedures to adjust maintenance schedules.

Assoc Prof Theseira added that he did not think operators and their management were motivated by trying to avoid fines.

When deciding how big a fine to impose, LTA said it took into consideration the costs that SMRT bore for repairs and providing free bridging buses, regular bus services and shuttle train services. These came up to more than S$10 million.