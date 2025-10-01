Police investigating after woman filmed kicking another woman at SMU

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating an alleged altercation on Tuesday (Sep 30) between two women at the Singapore Management University (SMU), which was captured on video.

The video, circulated on social media, showed a woman in a pink hoodie kicking another woman who was lying on the ground.

The 22-second clip also showed several bystanders moving towards the woman on the ground to check on her after the other walked away.

Replying to CNA's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that it received a call for assistance at around 2.10pm on Tuesday at 40 Stamford Road, which is the address of the SMU Connexion building.

The police added that two women, aged 61 and 21, are assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force.

The 61-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.