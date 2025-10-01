Logo
Logo

Singapore

Police investigating after woman filmed kicking another woman at SMU
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Police investigating after woman filmed kicking another woman at SMU

Police investigating after woman filmed kicking another woman at SMU

Two women, aged 21 and 61, are assisting with police investigations for voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force. (Images: TikTok/count.on.me.singapore)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
01 Oct 2025 11:15PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating an alleged altercation on Tuesday (Sep 30) between two women at the Singapore Management University (SMU), which was captured on video. 

The video, circulated on social media, showed a woman in a pink hoodie kicking another woman who was lying on the ground.

The 22-second clip also showed several bystanders moving towards the woman on the ground to check on her after the other walked away.

Replying to CNA's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that it received a call for assistance at around 2.10pm on Tuesday at 40 Stamford Road, which is the address of the SMU Connexion building.

The police added that two women, aged 61 and 21, are assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force.

The 61-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/dc/lh(mp)

Related Topics

SMU Social Media video
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement