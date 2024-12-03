Shaking reliance on sodium an uphill task as authorities look to improve health of Singaporeans
The government is looking to implement a mandatory nutrition label for packaged salt, sauces and seasonings, instant noodles and cooking oil.
SINGAPORE: Regular table salt is an essential ingredient in the marinades used at hawker chain Danlao in its signature scrambled egg rice bowls.
The eatery, run by former chefs from American sandwich chain Eggslut, is hesitant to turn to alternatives that promise less sodium content as such changes could affect how dishes turn out.
"For our marinades, we have a fixed sodium content. So, to accommodate these low-sodium alternatives, we actually have to make a lot of adjustments to the recipes,” said Mr Gabriel He, son of Danlao’s owner.
“Our customers are also quite accustomed to the taste of our products, so we are afraid that switching over might affect the taste.”
His reluctance to switch out table salt is despite the efforts of authorities, who visited his stall in Maxwell Food Centre in a bid to encourage the use of an alternative, k-salt.
K-salt is said to reduce sodium content by about 30 per cent without sacrificing taste.
The government said earlier this year that it will implement a mandatory nutrition label for packaged salt, sauces and seasonings, instant noodles and cooking oil, although it has not said when this will happen.
This is in a bid to get Singaporeans to reduce their sodium consumption.
The latest national nutrition survey showed that Singaporeans consume nearly double the recommended amount – 2,000mg daily – of sodium.
For instance, a portion of mee soto contains 3,700mg of sodium and a bowl of laksa contains over 3,100mg, exceeding an entire day’s limit.
Health risks of excess sodium
Excessive sodium intake can dull taste buds over time, leading people to take more.
Excess salt causes the body to retain more water and raises blood pressure, which in turn damages the walls of blood vessels.
The body then tries to repair the damage by thickening blood vessel walls.
The space between each vessel becomes narrower and narrower, which further increases blood pressure, and presents the risk of heart and kidney disease.
Narrow vessels are also more prone to blood clots forming.
If a clot blocks blood flow to the heart or brain, a heart attack or stroke can occur.
RESISTING CHANGE
Mr He is not alone in his resistance to change. Many of the over 50 hawkers CNA spoke to seemed to think that taking a gamble on k-salt might ruin flavours.
They added that it would take time and effort to research how to use the alternative salt without compromising the taste of their food.
The Health Promotion Board (HPB) is leading the charge to try and change their minds. Its target is to approach hawkers at all 110 hawker centres in Singapore by the middle of next year to tell them about options.
Since July, it has started its rounds at about 60 hawker centres.
Members from the agency will visit hawkers over a six-month period, said its director for health food and dining Ann Low.
“We will educate them (on) the risks of having higher sodium, then give them samples. And subsequently, we do follow-up visits,” she said.
However, with around 100 stalls at each hawker centre, it could take a while to get the majority onboard.
Ms Low said it is natural that such a transition will take time.
“We will continue to work with them. But I think the early adopters are really encouraging, because they have started using and they themselves are aware of the lower sodium benefits,” she said.
ADOPTING K-SALT
Among the earlier adopters is Mr Ronald Ong, whose specialty are ladle cakes – deep-fried treats stuffed with shredded turnip and pork.
Although the recipe for the dish has been passed down for generations in his family, he took the plunge and started using k-salt about two months ago, after getting HPB’s advice.
“They even gave me the option of taking a packet of sample to try it out first and I did. And it turns out that it's okay, it does not affect my dishes,” said the owner of Chuan's Ladle at Tekka Centre.
Mr Ong added that the change has gone unnoticed by his regular customers.
His initial fears about k-salt being more costly were also unfounded, as he is part of a group buy which allows him to use the alternative salt at just S$0.10 (US$0.07) more per kilogramme, which he finds reasonable.
He has even started using the salt at home, he said.
MANUFACTURERS DOING THEIR PART
It is not just hawkers who are switching to healthier ingredients – some sauce manufacturers like Chung Hwa Food Industries and Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients are doing so too.
Chung Hwa makes a wide range of sauces that mostly go to major restaurants. Currently, five are low-sodium with more in the works.
“Sometimes we … make a sauce more concentrated so that our consumers don't have to use too much … to achieve the same … desired taste,” said Mr Hao Lun, an assistant manager at the firm.
The company also adds spices, or boils products for longer to bring out more natural flavours.
While Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients has come up with items like lower sodium salted egg sauce and altered its oyster sauce formula, there are challenges in peddling them to hawkers, said its general manager Winlin Ng.
"It takes quite a lot of hard work to approach a hawker, because they are always very busy. And also, for them to accept lower sodium in sauces, it's a big challenge for us,” she said.
“We have to visit them (and) explain to them that our government is actually promoting healthier choices.”
Still, sales for healthier options, which include both lower sugar and sodium products, are up by around 20 per cent over the past year, both manufacturers said.
They are now looking to expand into the retail space, such as supermarkets.
Supermarket chain FairPrice Group, which carries low-sodium options for items like salt and soy sauces, said that demand for healthier condiments has grown.
“Demand for these products has shown steady growth over the years, with some options having increased in sales by as much as three times this year compared to the previous year,” the chain said.