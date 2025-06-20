Yishun resident taken to hospital after spalling concrete falls in HDB flat

SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital after spalling concrete fell in the bathroom of his flat in Yishun on Thursday (Jun 19).

In response to queries from CNA on Friday, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said its officers were alerted to the accident at Block 127 Yishun Street 11.

"The incident resulted in injuries to a 65-year-old resident. Upon being notified, our officers conducted an immediate investigation on the same afternoon and found loose spalling concrete on the floor of the master bedroom bathroom," it said.

HDB also inspected the whole flat and found "slight bulging of concrete" in the ceiling of the kitchen bathroom.

"While there is no sign of the imminent spalling of concrete at the ceiling of the kitchen bathroom, for the residents’ peace of mind and safety, HDB has arranged for our contractor to remove the bulging concrete next Monday," it added.

HDB is assisting the flat owners with repairs under the Goodwill Repair Assistance (GRA) scheme and is coordinating with the local grassroots to render financial assistance for the cost of the repair works.

Minister for Home Affairs, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, K Shanmugam, visited the affected flat.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mr Shanmugam said the owner of the flat is in hospital receiving treatment.

He added that he spoke with the man's wife and informed her that assistance would be given, including on payment for the repair works.

"My volunteers are linking with HDB and Town Council on the matter," he wrote.

HDB added that it will continue to provide assistance and support to the affected resident and his family.