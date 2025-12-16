Singapore police test smart training tools to simulate live-firing, provide instant feedback

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is testing training technologies that simulate live-fire conditions and provide instant feedback to improve officers' marksmanship.

The dry-fire training, which uses no live ammunition, is intended to complement traditional live-fire sessions, SPF said in a media release on Tuesday (Dec 16).

Conventional firearm training, which officers undergo regularly each year, requires purpose-built ranges and appropriate safety measures for officers to maintain precision, confidence and be operationally ready.

With this technology, officers can practise in a safe and controlled environment while reducing reliance on physical ranges, fixed schedules and trainer availability.

It picks up subtle cues, such as trigger-finger placement and breathing, which can affect accuracy but may be hard to spot with the naked eye, allowing trainers to better assess and correct trainees.

This supports decentralised and self-directed learning, said SPF.

The flexibility allows officers to take charge of their marksmanship development, while freeing up trainers to focus on more advanced training and learning, making the overall training more efficient and effective.

As the training aids are still being trialled, SPF said it will consider rolling them out progressively if they prove useful.

SENSORS AND LASERS

One tool being explored to improve shooting performance is a sensor system mounted on a pistol to track barrel movement before, during and after each shot.

Paired with a mobile app, the system analyses shooting mechanics and gives real-time feedback on trigger pull, grip, recoil anticipation and stance - functioning like a "personal digital coach".