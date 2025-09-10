Scam syndicate operating out of Phnom Penh busted; cross-border operation nets 12 suspects in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A joint operation by Singapore and Cambodian police disrupted a scam syndicate running out of Phnom Penh, leading to the arrest of 12 people, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (Sep 10).



The suspects were arrested in Singapore and comprised eight Singaporean men, one Singaporean woman, two Malaysian men and one Filipino woman.



The syndicate ran government official impersonation scams out of a location in Cambodia's capital and targeted victims in Singapore, said the SPF.



The group is believed to be behind at least 330 reported cases involving losses of over S$40 million (US$31 million). Preliminary findings found that members of the syndicate travelled to Cambodia willingly and earned commissions for each successful scam they committed.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Investigation Department and Police Intelligence Department conducted raids at multiple locations in Singapore, including residential apartments and hotel rooms. This led to the arrest of the 12 people, some of whom are suspected of operating as callers for the syndicate and had just returned to Singapore from Cambodia.

In addition, the Anti-Cyber Crime Department of the Cambodian National Police (CNP) carried out raids on a building and a warehouse in Phnom Penh, where officers found electronic devices and equipment believed to have been used by the syndicate.

The joint operation resulted in the seizure of more than S$2.5 million in funds from bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, along with 53 electronic devices, copies of scam scripts and victim records.