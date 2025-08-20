National climbing team eyes SEA Games podium after topping table at ASEAN Championship

SINGAPORE: National climber Natalie Goh has been scaling walls since she was nine, after falling in love with the sport during a family trip to a climbing gym.

She started competing in primary school, specialising in lead climbing and bouldering.

Now, the 18-year-old is now among Singapore’s best climbers, helping Team Singapore top the medal tally at the ASEAN Climbing Championship.

She bagged first place in the women's lead event at the Kuala Lumpur meet last month.

“I was quite happy to get the gold because there were a lot of other strong climbers. So for me, that's something quite big,” she told CNA.