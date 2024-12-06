Spurned man gets jail, caning for attempted murder of ex-lover

SINGAPORE: A spurned man who attacked his ex-lover with a knife and chopper, leaving her permanently scarred, was sentenced on Friday (Dec 6) to 16 years’ jail and five strokes of the cane.

Chong Shiong Hui, 45, pleaded guilty on Nov 28 to a charge of attempted murder. Another two charges of mischief - related to acts he did before the offence - were taken into consideration for sentencing.

In sentencing, Justice Aidan Xu @ Aedit Abdullah said Chong's attack on his ex-lover Joey Lee was “vicious, continuous and persistent”.

There were multiple attacks over several minutes, and the victim was left with many scars.

She suffered slash and stab wounds, including to her scalp, face, neck and chest, as well as her limbs. There were multiple fractures on her skull and she was permanently disfigured.

The prosecution had sought 16 to 18 years' jail and five or six strokes of the cane, while Chong's lawyer, Joyce Khoo, argued for around 10 years' jail along with five strokes of the cane.

Justice Xu said the sentence sought by the defence was “far too low and would not reflect the viciousness of the attack on the victim”.

THE ATTACK

Chong and Ms Lee had dated briefly before breaking up in 2002.

In August 2017, they reconnected. By then, both were already married and they started an extramarital affair.

Ms Lee’s husband eventually discovered the affair in November 2018. A year later, the victim decided to end the affair with Chong.

She sent Chong a message on Nov 28, 2019, to say she “wanted to take a break from their relationship”.

Over the next two days, Chong repeatedly threatened to hurt the victim, her then-six-year-old daughter, her husband, or himself.

After a night of drinking on Nov 29, 2019, he continued sending threatening messages to the victim.

The next day, after a call to Ms Lee went unanswered, Chong went to her house at about 4am, bringing a chopper, two tins of petrol, cigarettes and a lighter.

He continued drinking from a bottle of cognac mixed with water.

Chong also deflated the tyres of her husband’s car and switched off the main switch of the victim’s unit to try and get her attention.

At about 7am, he returned to her house and called for the victim and her husband. He also continued sending her harassing messages, including a photo of the petrol and chopper.

Ms Lee arranged to meet Chong at his parents’ house.

At about 1pm on Nov 30, 2019, Chong went to his parents’ house in the Toh Tuck area. He had with him a fruit knife, as well as the chopper and petrol. He also took a knife from his parents’ kitchen.

When the victim arrived at 1.25pm, Chong pulled her through the front gate. He was wearing a glove to get a better grip on his weapon.

Pointing the chopper at her, he argued with Ms Lee before slashing her on the forearm. She ran to the garden area, but he grabbed her by the neck and attacked her again.

Chong hurt her back and head, with the victim defending herself with a flower pot.

During the attack, the man picked up a handsaw to try and attack his ex-lover, but it was too unwieldy.

Chong’s parents returned home and the victim fled through the open gate.

But the assault continued – Chong slashed her on her back. After she fell, he stamped on her, including on her head and back.

He only stopped when his 72-year-old mother caught up with him.

When police arrived, the victim was covered in blood and accompanied by Chong's mother. Chong identified himself as the assailant and was arrested.

PERMANENT SCARS

The victim had suffered permanent scars on several parts of her body, as well as fractures to her skull.

She was given two months hospitalisation leave and she had scalp alopecia – hair loss – due to her injuries.

Ms Lee also has many flashbacks of the assault and she struggles to sleep. Worried that Chong may take revenge, the family moved house.

The court heard that Chong did not have substance use disorders and was not of unsound mind.

LURED VICTIM

Calling Chong’s behaviour “escalating and persistent”, the judge said Chong’s actions on the night before the attack showed a “clear egregious and sustained intent to commit harm”.

“You lured the victim to your parents’ place, where she intended to speak to you to end your relationship, but you chose instead to make use of the premises, to trap her, threaten her and then attack her, when she did not give in to your plea to continue,” said Justice Xu.

Calling it a “cunning trap for the victim”, the judge said the main sentencing objective is punishment and deterrence, and that any scope for rehabilitation is displaced.

He said Chong’s actions were “not the misguided actions of a young immature person”, noting that he had planned the attack by bringing knives and petrol.

The victim had no means of escape as he had pulled her in through the gates and the gates locked automatically.

In asking for a sentence of 10 years' jail and five strokes of the cane, the defence lawyer said Chong had been driven by an “intense emotion of betrayal” and that he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions.

But the judge said a 10-year sentence would not adequately reflect the aggravating factors, and that there was little by way of mitigation. The only real mitigatory factor in Chong's favour was his guilty plea, added the judge.

In sentencing, Justice Xu said: “I have concluded that the circumstances of the commission of the offence, as well as the factors present, point to the need for retribution and general deterrence, far outweighing any rehabilitative aspects, or any mitigatory factors in your favour.”