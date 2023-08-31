Stalker jailed for posing as surveyor, obtaining personal information of more than 500 female students

SINGAPORE: While posing as an education surveyor, a man would don a pair of black spectacles with pinhole cameras to record female students while collecting personal information about them.

In total, Fong Poh Kuen obtained the personal information of more than 500 students.

For his offences, the 46-year-old was sentenced to 18 months’ jail on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Fong had previously been convicted in 2019 for harassment, among other offences, and sentenced to three months’ jail.

Other than using the spy-cam spectacles, Fong would also place his mobile phone in his breast pocket facing outward or hold it in his hand at chest height to record the students. He would then hide the photos and videos in a password-encrypted mobile application disguised as a calculator application.

The spyglasses were bought by Fong after he was released from prison following his 2019 conviction.

To collect the personal information of female students, Fong would prepare multiple education survey forms and position himself near educational institutions before approaching them to fill in the forms, focusing on those wearing school uniforms.

When asked about the purpose of the survey, Fong would tell the students that he represented an educational institution or government body to deceive them into believing that he was authorised to conduct the surveys. The students would then be induced to provide him with their personal information.

He would often wear the spyglasses with the video-recording function turned on while conducting such surveys.

Once Fong obtained the personal information, he would use it to stalk the students by repeatedly sending them text messages, keeping them under surveillance or both.