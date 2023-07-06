Defence grills stepmother of 5-year-old girl allegedly murdered by father

SINGAPORE: The defence for a man standing trial for murdering his five-year-old daughter grilled his wife, who was testifying on the stand for the prosecution.

The 43-year-old man is accused of beating the girl to death in August 2017, after months of alleged abuse by confining her and her younger brother in a corner of a one-room flat, the kitchen and finally the toilet where she purportedly died.

The man's wife, who is in the midst of divorcing him, testified for the prosecution on Thursday (Jul 6), the second day of the trial, about how her husband had assaulted his two children.

Defence lawyer Mervyn Cheong opened his cross-examination of the woman by asserting that she was the one who had came up with the idea of a “naughty corner”.

This was how the two children, aged five and four at the time of the girl's death, had come to be confined in various places of the rented flat.

The woman repeatedly said that the idea had not come from her. She said she had punished her own daughter before by making her stand by the door.

She explained that if she had been the one to bring up the idea, she would have asked the kids to only stand at the door.

Mr Cheong then showed the woman a statement from the accused, where he said the children used to be confined in only a corner of the flat, bordered by a wardrobe and a bookshelf.

They would be made to raise their hands and carry items like a milk bottle or a shoe, if they were naughty and did things like throw tantrums.

In his statement, the accused said: "It was my wife's idea and it worked for her daughter from her previous marriage."

Mr Cheong then repeated his assertion to the man's wife that she had indeed told her husband about this method. She disagreed, saying she could not remember but that she knew she did not mention this idea to her husband.

"After the naughty corner was set up in the flat, did you agree to have that naughty corner there?" asked Mr Cheong.

The woman did not understand the question, so he rephrased: "Did you tell (the accused) not to have a naughty corner?"

She said: "I don't remember."

Mr Cheong then replayed footage from the morning's session that showed the accused assaulting his daughter in the "naughty corner" when she was four years old.