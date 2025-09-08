'Nobel Prize for students': Singapore startup wins US$1 million in seed funding after clinching top award

SINGAPORE: A Singapore startup was named the winner of the 2025 Hult Prize last Friday (Sep 5), earning US$1 million (S$1.28 million) in seed funding.

Stick 'Em is an education technology company co-founded in 2021 by Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) alumnus Adam Huh Dam, Singapore Polytechnic graduate Chong Ing Kai and National University of Singapore (NUS) student Tew Jing An.

The start-up provides affordable Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) kits, paired with an online learning platform that enables teachers to conduct their own classes.

The Stick 'Em team took home the top award at the Hult Prize Foundation's global finals held at the Tate Modern in London and the prize money will be used to further the startup's mission of making STEAM education "more affordable and accessible" to schools worldwide, said SUTD on Monday.

The annual Hult Prize is often referred to as the "Nobel Prize for students", inviting for-profit student entrepreneurs to create businesses aimed at tackling pressing shared challenges. This year’s edition had more than 200,000 participants from 130 countries and nearly 2,000 universities, generating 15,000 startup ideas.

A panel of global leaders in venture capital, sustainability, and entrepreneurship, including Piers Linney, a former investor on BBC’s Dragons’ Den reality TV programme, selected the winner.

Stick 'Em beat out seven other global finalists, whose business models ranged from recycling sugarcane waste into biodegradable packaging to an AI-powered solution that delivers personalised speech practice for children with speech difficulties.

The Hult family, who founded and own EF Education First - the world’s largest private education company - funds the Hult Prize.

Hult Prize CEO Lori van Dam said: “The world is facing increasingly complex challenges. Non-profits alone cannot fill the gaps left by the public sector, particularly while managing scarce resources and shifting donor priorities. The private sector – so often viewed as part of the problem – has a critical opportunity to be part of the solution.

"Stick 'Em is an ambitious business that stood out among 15,000 startup ideas with a clear vision for global growth. I’m thrilled to congratulate them on their win and can’t wait to see what comes next."