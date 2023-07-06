What is it like to be a storm chaser in Singapore? Director of CNA documentary One Billion Joules shares his experience
The director of the documentary One Billion Joules shares his first-hand experience of capturing lightning with the storm chasers from the SG Storm Trackers group.
SINGAPORE: On a mild and balmy October morning last year, at 2:03am, my phone started to vibrate as multiple messages flooded my Telegram app. Without so much as a glance, I knew what it meant: A storm was coming.
For eight months of my life, that was the cue whenever a storm was imminent. When the wind starts howling and rumblings begin, within minutes, a group of more than 120 storm chasers in Singapore start sharing intel from whichever corner of the island they are in.
From cloud formations to screen recordings of weather forecasts, these enthusiasts share every detail that they know in the group SG Storm Trackers.
As the director of CNA documentary One Billion Joules, my job was to join these storm chasers and find out what drives them to do what they do. Is it the thrill of being so close to lightning? Or perhaps the pursuit of that one stunning photo?
But first, I needed to know what it’s like to be a storm chaser. Here’s my experience.
THE NEED FOR SPEED
In Singapore, a storm can develop and dissipate quickly, so speed and preparation are everything.
That pre-dawn in October taught me that. The night before, the weather forecast predicted a thunderstorm between 5am and 6am. But at 2:10am, the storm chasers made the call to activate based on their assessments of the weather nowcast.
And they were right. Between 3am and 5am, the five of us who rushed down to Marina South were treated to an astounding light show.
Standing by the Marina South Pier, the lightning seemed close enough for us to touch - and be struck. As storm chaser Paul Lee later remarked, “There were times when we just wanted to run away.” But we knew we were safe as the thunderstorm was almost 60km to 70km offshore.
ANYONE CAN LEARN TO BE A STORM CHASER
That was the first time I witnessed the members of SG Storm Trackers in action. For the next 200 days, there were more futile chases than there were successful ones, a testimony to the unpredictability of Singapore’s weather.
With each chase, I grew to admire the easy camaraderie and humour of the SG Storm Trackers members, a group of men, women, Singaporeans and expatriates of various ages, all bound by an unrelenting tenacity to capture the beauty of lightning.
Paul - with his eye for detail and knowledge - is our go-to guy when it comes to assessing the weather forecast. He and fellow photography enthusiasts James Gan and Wong Liang Piow had connected during the pandemic by exchanging notes, sharing tips and fielding questions on the lightning photos they posted online.
The overwhelming response to their photos made them realise that there are many more passionate lightning photographers out there. That’s how the SG Storm Trackers Telegram group was born.
The chat group allowed these storm chasers to share their passion at a time when most of us were confined at home. There are now more than 120 active members in the chat, but for a long time, most of them had been chasing storms by themselves due to pandemic restrictions.
This year, the members have been organising more storm chases with each other. For some, it’s the first time they’re meeting in real life.
PRECISION IN ACTION
It was fascinating to document these passionate photographers, as I observed how they planned and carried out storm chases. For budding storm chasers, here are some tips when it comes to taking that perfect shot.
Plan ahead: You should scout out the weather pattern at least 72 hours before any potential storm chase. This allows you to be on location early, so that the thunderstorm is in front rather than on top of you. It makes capturing that lightning strike much easier and you can avoid getting drenched.
Location matters: Find high, sheltered areas that give you a panoramic view of every direction. Even better if it comes with interesting foregrounds like MRT stations, iconic buildings or water bodies. The SG Storm Trackers have created their own Google map with pinned locations of good vantage points across Singapore.
Handy equipment: Get a camera with interval (timelapse) or live composite function. As lightning is unpredictable, you can activate the timelapse function for ease of shooting. A remote control is also useful. Don’t forget to invest in a sturdy tripod or a clamp too. These come in handy when you are shooting from high vantage points, and times when you’ll need to secure your camera against the elements.
Catch One Billion Joules on CNA or on CNA's YouTube channel on Jul 7, 9pm.