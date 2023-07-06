What is it like to be a storm chaser in Singapore? Director of CNA documentary One Billion Joules shares his experience

SINGAPORE: On a mild and balmy October morning last year, at 2:03am, my phone started to vibrate as multiple messages flooded my Telegram app. Without so much as a glance, I knew what it meant: A storm was coming.

For eight months of my life, that was the cue whenever a storm was imminent. When the wind starts howling and rumblings begin, within minutes, a group of more than 120 storm chasers in Singapore start sharing intel from whichever corner of the island they are in.

From cloud formations to screen recordings of weather forecasts, these enthusiasts share every detail that they know in the group SG Storm Trackers.