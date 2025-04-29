Secondary school student arrested after cutting teacher with a penknife

SINGAPORE: A Bartley Secondary School student was arrested after cutting a teacher with a penknife on Monday (Apr 28).

In response to CNA's queries, the school said on Tuesday that the teacher was taken to hospital where he received outpatient treatment.

"He has been given medical leave and is recovering well at home," said the school's principal Britta Seet, adding that a police report was made.

"The student is assisting with investigation and has not returned to school," Ms Seet added.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and a student was arrested.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told CNA that it received a call for assistance at about 12.25pm on Monday, adding that one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"We are in touch with the student and the student’s parents, and will continue to provide support to the student and affected staff," said the school principal.