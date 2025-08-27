24 students, 2 staff members develop gastroenteritis symptoms at PCF Sparkletots in Mountbatten

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating suspected cases of gastroenteritis reported at PCF Sparkletots Preschool at Mountbatten Block 92.

As of Monday (Aug 25), 24 students and two staff members were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms since Saturday, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

None were hospitalised and all affected students and staff members have recovered and returned to the preschool on Tuesday, they said.

ECDA said it is monitoring the situation and working with the preschool operator to ensure the well-being of the children.

The preschool has also been reminded to ensure compliance with the relevant infection prevention and control guidelines, the agency said.

PCF Sparkletots Preschool told CNA on Tuesday said it was aware of the incident.

“The health and safety of our children remain our utmost priority, and we are investigating the matter while exercising caution,” the preschool said.

“PCFSP is committed to the well-being of every child under our care and will continue to stay vigilant on this matter.”

Preschools are required to adhere to the food hygiene requirements specified in the Early Childhood Development Centres code of practice.

SFA has been working closely with ECDA to reinforce good safety practices within preschools, the authorities said.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices,” the authorities said.

“SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators.”