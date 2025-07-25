Why has there been a rise in the number of suicides among people in their 30s in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: Financial commitments, being stretched by caregiving on both ends and career pressures - this is why some people in their 30s become overwhelmed and suffer burnout, said experts.

In some cases, people take their own lives. According to provisional data released on Saturday (Jul 19), 75 people in their 30s killed themselves in 2024, up from 66 the year before. It was the age group with the highest number of suicides last year.

People in their 30s experience a range of complex pressures, said the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), including family issues, job stability and mental health challenges.

Suicide is rarely due to a single cause. It results from an “interplay of biological, psychological, social and cultural risk factors”, coupled with a lack of resilience factors, said Dr Sharon Lu, principal clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

“It is often assumed that depression is the cause of all suicides, but suicide is often due to the interaction of a myriad of factors and life circumstances,” she added.

“Depression may be one of the many stressors an individual is struggling with, but someone who is not depressed can still be suicidal.”