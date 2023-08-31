Brightest, closest supermoon of 2023 to light up Singapore sky tonight
The best time to see the Blue Moon in Singapore will be from 9pm on Aug 31, said the Science Centre Observatory.
SINGAPORE: The Blue Moon, the second supermoon in August, will be seen over Singapore on Thursday night (Aug 31).
This marks the end of a month filled with treats for stargazers, with the Sturgeon Moon appearing on Aug 1 and the Perseid meteor shower occurring on Aug 12 and Aug 13.
The Science Centre Observatory earlier said that the Blue Moon is expected to be the brightest and closest supermoon to Earth this year.
Supermoons are a phenomenon that occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual.
The observatory said that the Blue Moon will begin rising at 7.34pm from the east.
While there have been sightings of the supermoon over the last few days, the observatory said that the optimal viewing window of the moon in Singapore would be from 9pm on Thursday.
The moon will reach its highest point at 12.51am on Friday and set at 7.03am.
"Like most full moons, it will be easily visible anywhere in Singapore as long as the skies are clear and offer an unobstructed view," said the observatory.
For a better and "potentially elevated" view of the supermoon with panoramic views of the city skyline, it recommends open areas such as Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and Southern Ridges.
Another supermoon - the last of four in 2023 - is expected in late September.
The last Blue Moon was seen in 2020. Unlike its name, it is not blue in colour.
The moniker came about due to the Blue Moon being the second full moon in a calendar month - a rare sighting that happens every two to three years.
However, there are instances where the moon has appeared to be blue, due to water droplets in the air, certain types of clouds or particles thrown into the atmosphere by natural catastrophes such as volcanic ash and smoke.
This was seen during the 1883 volcanic eruption of Krakatoa in Indonesia. Back then, ash particles in the air scattered red light and acted as a blue filter, resulting in the moon taking on a blue appearance.