Brightest, closest supermoon of 2023 to light up Singapore sky tonight

SINGAPORE: The Blue Moon, the second supermoon in August, will be seen over Singapore on Thursday night (Aug 31).

This marks the end of a month filled with treats for stargazers, with the Sturgeon Moon appearing on Aug 1 and the Perseid meteor shower occurring on Aug 12 and Aug 13.

The Science Centre Observatory earlier said that the Blue Moon is expected to be the brightest and closest supermoon to Earth this year.

Supermoons are a phenomenon that occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual.

The observatory said that the Blue Moon will begin rising at 7.34pm from the east.