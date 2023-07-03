'I took the gamble': Singapore photographers show up to shoot supermoon despite cloudy weather

SINGAPORE: Even the cloudy skies from the afternoon's downpour did not stop photographers from showing up at various spots around the island on Monday (Jul 3) night, hoping to capture the supermoon.

Monday’s supermoon – termed Buck Moon – was the first of four supermoons that Singapore will be experiencing this year.

A Buck Moon happens when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, making it look bigger and brighter than usual.

Those who spoke to CNA at Marina Barrage – one of the commonly recommended spots to catch the moon – decided to wait out the cloudy skies just before the moon was supposed to rise at 7.12pm.

And many felt their gamble paid off.