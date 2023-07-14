Singapore to emphasise the role youths play in driving climate action as Grace Fu visits UN next week

SINGAPORE: Singapore will emphasise the role young people play in driving climate action when Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu delivers the country’s second voluntary national review to the United Nations next Tuesday (Jul 18).

The review will highlight the country's whole-of-nation efforts and progress towards a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive society.

The voluntary national reviews aim to facilitate the sharing of experiences, including successes, challenges and lessons learned, with a view to accelerating the implementation of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Areas of focus in the upcoming review include clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy and partnerships on goals.

Among the efforts covered in Singapore's review is its water story, which the UN is expected to highlight as an example.