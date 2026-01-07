Man who was paid to post bail for foreign syndicate member gets jail after accused absconds

BBQ told Ang that the bail sum would be provided by someone else.

Ang did not know Long or BBQ, or the source of money for the bail sum. Despite this and the fact that he knew that Long faced a serious charge and was a foreigner with no roots in Singapore, Ang agreed.

On Apr 1 last year, Ang went to the State Courts building and met co-accused Wai Kei Fung, a 25-year-old Malaysian.

Wai was carrying a bag of money he had collected on BBQ's instructions.

Ang took the sum of S$30,000 from Wai and posted bail for Long at the State Courts, signing a document acknowledging his duties as a surety.

These included ensuring Long's punctual attendance for all court dates and a duty to keep in daily communication with Long and to be aware of his movements.

Wai later paid Ang the promised sum of S$2,000 from the bag.

Ang did not fulfil his duties as Long's bailor and never intended to.

Long was released on bail, and absconded that same month.

When BBQ informed Ang about this, Ang lodged a police report on Apr 22, 2025, claiming that he had been able to contact Long every morning and night since he was bailed out.

Ang claimed that Long had been uncontactable for two days and needed to attend court soon, and that he was "quite worried about his safety" and wanted to make a police report as he was "missing for around two days".

This turned out to be false. Ang had not contacted Long since his release, and he had lodged the false report to shield himself from investigation.

Long's accomplice, Luo, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years' jail last year for housebreaking to commit theft.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh sought six to eight months' jail for Ang, saying he had no intention of fulfilling his duties as surety and was acting only for selfish gain.

Defence lawyer Derek Wong said his client was genuinely remorseful and cooperated with the police.

He said there was "no evidence" that his client "fully contemplated" that Long was a flight risk. He pointed out that Long's passport was impounded, he was represented by a lawyer and had already attended his fourth or fifth hearing.

Mr Wong said Ang did not know that Long did not have roots in Singapore, especially since he had never met Long before.

In response, the prosecutor said the unknowns "work against" Ang as he was "content to live with these unknowns" for the monetary reward.

He sought a sentence that would guard "the essential process of bail".

In sentencing, the judge said Ang did the offence purely for monetary gain and was "a necessary cog" in the process.

For obstructing justice, Ang could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined or both.

For knowingly entering into an agreement to be indemnified against liability as a bailor, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined or both.