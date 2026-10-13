Business as usual for most patients as public healthcare clusters recover from 9-hour disruption

SINGAPORE: Patients at several public healthcare institutions said they were mostly unaffected by the nine-hour system disruption on Tuesday (Oct 13), particularly later in the day, with most still going for appointments and collecting medication normally.

By the evening, there was little at healthcare institutions across Singapore to suggest that a system disruption had affected patient-facing services such as call centres, visitor registration and billing enquiries.

It was a markedly different picture from earlier in the day when a technical issue affecting network connectivity disrupted some services from around 7.10am and left patients facing longer waiting times and issues with making payments.

National health technology agency Synapxe said there was no indication that it was a cyber incident. Affected services were progressively back online from about 3pm, with all services restored by 4.37pm.

When CNA visited seven healthcare institutions between 2pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, most patients said the disruption had a limited impact on services.

At the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and the National Heart Centre – both part of the SingHealth cluster – most clinics did not have queues by around 3pm and there were no signs related to the earlier service disruption.

A meal service associate at SGH said she was informed of the service disruption at around 9.30am, with services mostly being resolved by around 3pm. She declined to provide her full name as she was not authorised to speak to the media.

She had to input meal orders on hospital computers after she faced issues with logins on iPads. She also encountered some visitors having issues with the gantries to the wards, and staff reverted to using stickers to identify visitors.

Mr Jamiat Sarip, a 70-year-old retiree, said he had visited the hospital at around 2.30pm while accompanying his sister to a medical appointment, but faced no issues as they were able to see a doctor quickly.

Although he did not receive a message reminder regarding his 4.40pm appointment at SGH, retiree Edward Chan said he was not certain that it was related to any service disruption earlier in the day.

By the time Ms Karen Teo, 56, arrived at SGH at around 3pm to see a doctor, she did not experience any long queues and was able to make payment within half an hour.

More than 30 patients were waiting to collect medicine at Outram Polyclinic about 30 minutes before closing time, but there were no signs indicating that systems were down. The clinic was fairly quiet.

Ms Lily Soh, who was leaving the clinic after being there for about two hours, said that while she saw her doctor 10 minutes after her scheduled appointment time, the wait to collect her medication at the pharmacy was “slightly longer than usual”.

But apart from that, nothing was amiss, said the 70-year-old.