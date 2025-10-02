Former Workers’ Party politician Tang Liang Hong dies aged 90

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party (WP) politician and veteran lawyer Tang Liang Hong has died at the age of 90.

According to an obituary, he died on Sep 15. His wake will be held at the Woodlands Memorial Funeral Parlour from Oct 2 to Oct 4, and a private family farewell service will be held on Oct 5.

In 1997, Mr Tang was part of a five-member WP team anchored by opposition leader JB Jeyaretnam that contested Cheng San Group Representation Constituency.

They went up against a People's Action Party (PAP) team that included then-Minister for Education Lee Yock Suan and Zainul Abidin Rasheed, the future Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

At the time, he was accused by the PAP of being an anti-Christian Chinese chauvinist. Mr Tang denied these claims, filing police reports against several PAP members and accusing them of making false statements and inciting religious groups to hate him.

The WP team lost in the constituency with 45.18 per cent of the vote.

After the election, Mr Tang was served with multiple lawsuits alleging he had defamed the PAP members through the police reports. He eventually left the country and a judge found him liable for defamation.

Mr Tang was a former vice-president of the Hwa Chong Alumni Association from 1992 to 1994.

He was also chairman of the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Management Committee from 1979 to 1991, and a member of the Chinese High School Board of Directors from 1974 to 1996.