Tanjong Katong Complex sale: Former tenants miss mall; entrepreneurs look forward to new dedicated space

SINGAPORE: Mr Abu Bakar Abdullah Bagarib's traditional Malay clothing business first took off at Tanjong Katong Complex more than 20 years ago, with the tills ringing most frequently in the lead-up to the Hari Raya festivities.

When the mall closed last year following a Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announcement that it would be upgraded, he moved his shop across the road to City Plaza.

However, sales dropped by more than 60 per cent from before, and have yet to pick up pace after one-and-a-half years.

“The last Hari Raya sales were not so good, because the traffic for Malay-Muslim (customers) is very, very low here … I think before (the next) Hari Raya, I will leave this place,” the 71-year-old told CNA.

The owner of Siti Rugaiyah boutique was initially told that he could move back into Tanjong Katong Complex, a familiar landmark within the Geylang Serai area, after a three-year renovation.