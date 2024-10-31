Tanjong Katong Complex sale: Former tenants miss mall; entrepreneurs look forward to new dedicated space
SINGAPORE: Mr Abu Bakar Abdullah Bagarib's traditional Malay clothing business first took off at Tanjong Katong Complex more than 20 years ago, with the tills ringing most frequently in the lead-up to the Hari Raya festivities.
When the mall closed last year following a Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announcement that it would be upgraded, he moved his shop across the road to City Plaza.
However, sales dropped by more than 60 per cent from before, and have yet to pick up pace after one-and-a-half years.
“The last Hari Raya sales were not so good, because the traffic for Malay-Muslim (customers) is very, very low here … I think before (the next) Hari Raya, I will leave this place,” the 71-year-old told CNA.
The owner of Siti Rugaiyah boutique was initially told that he could move back into Tanjong Katong Complex, a familiar landmark within the Geylang Serai area, after a three-year renovation.
That has since changed. SLA decided to put the mall up for sale on a 30-year lease, with the tender open for about four months from Oct 18.
Mr Abu Bakar will now have to wait till the first half of 2029 - when the renovation is expected to end - to return to the mall, which he is keen on doing.
“I hope they can have some … leeway for us (old tenants) to get the place back because I've been doing business at the old Tanjong Katong for many, many years,” he said.
“Once the building closed, my life changed a lot. My income changed a lot.”
REQUIREMENTS FOR NEW MANAGEMENT
The new management of the mall must allocate at least 1,500sqm to Malay cultural trades and startups. This is the same amount of space that was previously taken up by Malay businesses.
The complex will also house self-help group MENDAKI’s headquarters, an Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) office, and a public library.
Head of retail services at real estate firm CBRE Joan Chen said the future developer needs to balance the building's goals of preserving heritage and appealing commercially to a broad base.
She pointed to the example of Malay fashion retail shops being part of the mix.
“How often do you buy baju kurung (traditional Malay outfits)? A baju kurung can be event-related, occasion-related. Sales then would then be reflective of that,” she noted.
“So landlords have to work with the retailers to make sure that they are able to sustain their business if they have to deliver what Tanjong Katong Complex aims to do.”
Despite the presence of other malls nearby in the Paya Lebar area, Ms Chen said that Tanjong Katong Complex will have something to offer to the general public.
MUIS said it is helping to consolidate proposals for the revamped building, including a space where budding businesses can take up three-month leases to test ideas out.
POTENTIAL SPACE FOR YOUNG BUSINESSES
The Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI) said that such a test bed would provide the support that new businesses need.
Entrepreneurs who are just starting out struggle with finding the right mentorship, said SMCCI assistant honorary secretary Syahiran Rohajat.
He noted that startups now often take to social media to peddle their businesses.
“With these plans, they will have the opportunity … to bring their product to retail.. (and) sell it face-to-face,” he added.
Some virtual businesses expressed excitement at the possibility of a space to explore ideas for a short period with little at stake.
“After those three months, we can have a fully cooked business plan, and we can make better decisions when we finally want to mature into a proper space,” said Mr Nabill Shukry, co-founder of online business Cheekies Singapore, which sells marinated chicken.
“Beyond the space and beyond the resources, mentorship, to me, is the most important, because mentorship will allow us to not make the same mistakes (as the mentors), " he added.