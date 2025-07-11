NDP tank that hit traffic light: MINDEF says technical fault was the first in its Leopard 2SG fleet

SINGAPORE: The technical fault in the tank that collided with a traffic light at a National Day Parade (NDP) national education show on Jul 5 was an isolated one, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said after the Singapore Army concluded its investigation into the incident.

This was the first time the Singapore Army had experienced such a technical fault in its Leopard 2SG Main Battle Tank (L2SG) fleet, MINDEF said in a media release on Friday (Jul 11).

The affected tank had been participating in the mobile column, where Singapore's military hardware is put on display during NDP celebrations. It collided into a traffic light as it was turning towards North Bridge Road within the cordoned area.

"All mobile column assets, including the L2SGs, undergo thorough checks before deployment. No issues were detected for the affected L2SG before it moved out," MINDEF said.

"Comprehensive checks performed across the L2SG fleet since the incident have determined that it was an isolated one."

With the cause of the incident identified and rectified, and additional precautions taken, the L2SGs will resume their participation in this year's NDP, said MINDEF.