NDP tank that hit traffic light: MINDEF says technical fault was the first in its Leopard 2SG fleet
No issues were detected for the affected tank before it started moving out for the NDP education show, the Ministry of Defence added.
SINGAPORE: The technical fault in the tank that collided with a traffic light at a National Day Parade (NDP) national education show on Jul 5 was an isolated one, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said after the Singapore Army concluded its investigation into the incident.
This was the first time the Singapore Army had experienced such a technical fault in its Leopard 2SG Main Battle Tank (L2SG) fleet, MINDEF said in a media release on Friday (Jul 11).
The affected tank had been participating in the mobile column, where Singapore's military hardware is put on display during NDP celebrations. It collided into a traffic light as it was turning towards North Bridge Road within the cordoned area.
"All mobile column assets, including the L2SGs, undergo thorough checks before deployment. No issues were detected for the affected L2SG before it moved out," MINDEF said.
"Comprehensive checks performed across the L2SG fleet since the incident have determined that it was an isolated one."
With the cause of the incident identified and rectified, and additional precautions taken, the L2SGs will resume their participation in this year's NDP, said MINDEF.
FINDINGS OF INVESTIGATION
Authorities said earlier this week that the tank lost steering and braking power after a technical issue with an "isolated component".
Providing more details of the investigation, MINDEF said on Friday that an internal component within the transmission – specifically the conduit for the transmission fluid to the service brake – had malfunctioned.
This resulted in a loss of transmission oil pressure, causing the tank to experience a partial loss of its steering and braking power in the service brake.
The tank operator, a full-time national serviceman, responded by activating the parking brake to bring the tank to a stop.
The parking brake operates independently of the service brake, said MINDEF, adding that the tank operator responded with the appropriate standard operating procedure.
The transmission’s original equipment manufacturer, German company Renk, indicated that this malfunction was previously unknown, the ministry said.
It added that the manufacturer will work with the Singapore Army on a maintenance regime for the affected component to prevent a recurrence of the issue.
"Additional checks have been conducted across the L2SG fleet as a precautionary measure, and established that all their transmissions are in good working order," said MINDEF.