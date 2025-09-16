Taste Orchard tenants shocked by abrupt notice to vacate after OG terminates Hao Mart's lease
Tenants at the Orchard mall are seeking legal advice on the possibility of continuing their leases with landlord OG.
SINGAPORE: Tenants at shopping mall Taste Orchard have been left reeling after being told to vacate by the end of the year, following the early termination of master tenant Hao Mart’s lease with landlord OG.
One tenant told CNA that a group of them had a meeting with a lawyer on Tuesday (Sep 16). He said the lawyer would be sending a letter to landlord OG to explore the possibility of continuing their tenancy.
The Business Times reported on Monday that Hao Mart's tenancy at Taste Orchard was terminated by OG after less than two years, despite having signed a seven-and-a-half-year lease. Sub-tenants under Hao Mart were given until Dec 31 to vacate the premises.
In response to CNA's queries, OG said that it was working with Hao Mart to ensure the "smooth and orderly vacation of the premises".
"To protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of those involved, we are unable to provide any further information at this time," a spokesperson added.
CNA has contacted Hao Mart for comment.
When CNA visited Taste Orchard on Tuesday, it was business as usual for food and beverage outlets on the first floor, with a sizable lunchtime crowd.
Still, signs of disruption were visible.
Fried chicken chain BHC Chicken had all but moved out of its space near the main entrance. Chairs and cardboard boxes were stacked and wrapped in cling film where diners used to sit.
The company said on Facebook that it was relocating to The Star Vista.
Hao Mart's supermarket chain Eccellente, which occupied three levels in the mall, appeared to be in the midst of moving out. On the second floor, the supermarket remained open but some shelves were empty, with items packed into plastic bags.
On the upper floors, footfall was noticeably thinner, and a handful of stores were closed, including restaurant Ikura Japanese.
Taste Orchard at 160 Orchard Road was previously occupied by OG’s department store, which closed in October 2022. The building’s five retail floors – including the basement – were then leased to Hao Corp, which runs Hao Mart’s chain of supermarkets.
Apart from Eccellente, food and beverage outlets occupy the first and second floors. The upper levels house businesses such as education centres, beauty clinics, an optometrist and a shop selling Asian snacks.
TENANTS FRUSTRATED AT LACK OF COMMUNICATION
Tenants confirmed the lease termination, referring to a letter sent by Hao Mart's management on Sep 12.
CNA has seen the letter, in which Hao Mart said the agreement had been “discontinued” and instructed tenants to return “vacant possession” of their units in their original condition by Dec 31.
The letter added that the management appreciated the "professional and cooperative relationship" with tenants and was committed to ensuring that the transition is handled smoothly.
It was signed off by Hao Mart’s senior vice-president of operations, who said the management team would be in touch in the coming week to discuss next steps.
However, tenants said they have yet to receive further communication.
Many told CNA they still had at least two years remaining on their sub-leases and had invested significantly in their premises – costs they have yet to recover. Most had only started operations within the past year.
Mr William Yang, owner and managing director of Huicai Education, said about 20 tenants met with a lawyer on Tuesday to write to OG about the possibility of continuing their leases.
"We are consolidating the total loss that we suffered to give to Hao Mart," said Mr Yang.
The tuition and enrichment centre, which occupies eight units on the fourth floor, began renting the space in September last year and spent six months renovating. It officially opened in March after spending over S$1 million (US$780,000) on renovations, including partition walls and flooring.
The centre now has about 200 students and 20 employees. Mr Yang said business had just begun to pick up and the company had broken even in July.
"So it's a remarkable milestone for us. Going forward, we are about to make more money and recover our investments, but at this critical moment, they ask us to leave," he said.
"This is not only going to affect the business, but also affect the students and the employees."
He said the company would likely request an extension, noting that three months was too short to secure and renovate a new site.
"They asked us to reinstate (the premises). Before I came in, this was a bare unit. Nothing, not even a wall," he said. "With such short notice, we don't have enough time to do all the things, find a new place (and) renovate because my place is quite big."
Huicai’s Taste Orchard outlet is its largest of four centres and serves as its headquarters.
"We thought this business (would) be around for many years so we invested very heavily in renovation and everything. Who is going to be responsible for this and who is going to help us with relocation?" Mr Yang asked.
"NO ACCOUNTABILITY"
Other tenants, who declined to be named, had similar accounts.
"Is there a need to terminate this so last minute? There is no accountability," said one, whose business spent around S$390,000 on renovations, equipment and inventory. The outlet opened in the second half of last year and has yet to break even.
"I cannot find a place to move to and I don't know what to do now," he said, adding that dismantling fixtures would incur even more cost.
"None of us breached the conditions. They just asked us to move out last minute. We are worried because we don't know what's going to happen, because we don't have enough money to open another branch."
Tenants said they had contacted the Hao Mart executive who signed the letter but were told to send emails instead, as he was busy. But their emails have gone unanswered, they said.
Another tenant said the sudden closure of neighbouring shops had already begun affecting foot traffic and sales.
His business relies on pre-sold packages and memberships. “You take money from customers and then all of a sudden you have to close down – what is going to happen to the customers?”
A tenant expressed hope that another master tenant could step in to take over the lease and allow existing businesses to stay.
"Everybody is a bit in shock because based on the letter that we received, Hao Mart is saying that we need to vacate the whole place by the end of December," he said.
"But as a retail business, you know that we (are) all looking (forward) to Chinese New Year at least."
Lawyer Chooi Jing Yen, who is not involved in the case, said the outcome of the situation would depend on the terms of each sub-lease agreement.
"It depends on whether the lease agreement contains a termination clause which allows termination upon a party giving a certain amount of notice," he said.
"If it does not, then the tenants may seek damages for the difference between the rent they were paying and the extra amount they would now have to pay to secure alternative equivalent premises."
He added that tenants may also be able to claim renovation costs, depending on how the lease agreement was structured. Claims for damages should be made against the party with whom the tenant holds the lease.