Taxi driver who pinned traffic police officer's arm in window gets jail and driving ban

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver who was stopped by a traffic police officer for using his phone while driving wound his window up when the officer reached in to turn off his engine.

With the officer's arm pinned in this manner, the cabby inched the vehicle forward several times, fracturing the officer's arm.

Jeremiah Ong Seng Hwee, a 72-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced on Tuesday (Sep 30) to seven days' jail and banned from driving for eight months.

Ong pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt by a rash act, with a second charge of using a mobile phone while driving taken into consideration.

The court heard that the victim was carrying out patrol duties on a motorcycle at about 5pm on Oct 9, 2022.

He noticed Ong using his mobile phone while driving his taxi and signalled for him to stop.

Ong stopped along the side of Farrer Road, and the victim stopped his bike behind the cab.

He walked to the driver's side of the taxi and told Ong that he had committed an offence by using his mobile phone while driving.

He then instructed Ong to produce his identity card and driving licence and to step out of the cab.

When Ong did not comply, the traffic police officer reached into the taxi via the open driver's window with his right arm in an attempt to turn off the ignition switch.

While the victim's arm was still in the driver's cockpit of the cab, Ong wound up the window, pinning the victim's arm between the window and the door frame.

He then inched the cab forward several times in footage captured by cameras from both the taxi and the motorcycle.

The victim felt pain when the taxi inched forward with his arm caught in the window. He told Ong to stop his cab several times, but Ong complied only when a passerby intervened.

Ong then stepped out of his taxi.

The victim sought medical treatment at a hospital that same day and was diagnosed with a fracture of the humerus, a bone in the arm.

His right shoulder had some limitation of movement due to the pain. There was also a small wound on his right wrist.

The victim was given 14 days of hospitalisation leave and incurred S$128 (US$99) in medical bills.

The prosecutor sought a "high fine" of between S$8,000 and S$9,000 for Ong, along with a driving ban of eight to 10 months.

Ong has prior traffic violations, including failing to conform to a red-light signal in February 2020, speeding in March 2020, careless driving without due care and attention in March 2021 and failing to conform to a red light in December 2022.

Ong has made compensation of S$128 to the victim.

For causing grievous hurt by a rash act, Ong could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.