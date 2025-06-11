Taxi driver jailed over Pasir Ris accident that killed elderly woman

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver who failed to see an elderly woman crossing the road while turning right crashed into her at a junction in Pasir Ris.

The 76-year-old woman, Ang Mie Jen, died from multiple injuries after the accident on Dec 10, 2023.

Cabby Ng Ian Huat, 59, was sentenced to five months and two weeks' jail on Wednesday (Jun 11) after he pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight years - the mandatory minimum for his charge.

Footage from the taxi's in-car camera was played in court on Wednesday.

At about 7.20pm on the day of the accident, Ng stopped at a red light at the T-junction of Pasir Ris Rise and Pasir Ris Drive 3.

When the light turned green, Ng made a right turn while looking to his left, failing to keep a proper lookout.

Ms Ang was walking across a signalised pedestrian crossing, with the light in her favour, when the taxi hit her.

An eyewitness also saw Ms Ang crossing the road when the green man was on. She was taken to the hospital but died at about 9.30pm.

The prosecution sought five-and-a-half months to seven months of jail for Ng, while his lawyer argued for five months' imprisonment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Delicia Tan said the prosecution had factored in a sentencing discount for Ng's plea of guilt.

"The accused had failed to notice and give way to the deceased at the signalised pedestrian crossing. The deceased had the right of way and was crossing the road right in front of his taxi, said Ms Tan.

"The accident could have been easily avoided, if the accused had kept a proper lookout ahead. On the other hand, it is noted that the accused was not travelling at a fast speed."

The district judge accorded the full discount of 30 per cent for Ng's plea of guilt in sentencing.

Ng could have been jailed up to three years, and/or fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,800) for driving without due care.