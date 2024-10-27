MOH to 'synergise' efforts between TCM and Healthier SG: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is exploring the integration of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) into Singapore’s healthcare reform initiative Healthier SG.

MOH, together with TCM practitioners and general practitioners (GPs) will "work out the right models" and develop an expansion scheme for Healthier SG, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (Oct 27).



Additionally, the Health Ministry is working with the TCM Practitioners Board (TCMPB) to launch an accreditation framework for TCM practitioners by 2026, he noted.

In his speech at the Public Free Clinic Society's 50th anniversary charity dinner, Mr Ong outlined three areas of development for TCM: Preventive care, synergies with mainstream healthcare system, as well as education and training.

PREVENTIVE CARE

TCM takes a holistic approach to health and focuses strongly on preventive care, Mr Ong said.

Integrating TCM into Healthier SG "is a decision not for the government or western doctors to make", Mr Ong remarked.

"It is already decided by many Singaporeans, who are choosing TCM.

"Our job is to synergise the efforts between Healthier SG and TCM, and ensure that high quality and appropriate preventive care is delivered to as many Singaporeans as possible," he said.

There are currently over one million people enrolled in Healthier SG. "While encouraging, this is less than 50 per cent of our targeted population," Mr Ong said.

Among those aged between 40 and 59, the enrolment rate is one-third.

About a fifth of Singaporeans see TCM practitioners, Mr Ong said, adding that TCM "offers a useful touchpoint to engage more to join Healthier SG".

"Conceptually, the patient can be referred by TCM practitioners to a GP for fully subsidised vaccinations and screenings and chronic disease management, while continuing with TCM care, including receiving support on adjusting their lifestyles," said Mr Ong.

Mr Ong envisioned a potential sensitive issue - how the fees that the government is paying under Healthier SG ought to be shared.

The amount of money the Ministry of Health (MOH) spends on Healthier SG is expected to increase significantly as the scheme grows.

The partnership between TCM practitioners and GPs will be forged in a "step-by-step, practical way".

Both groups will be consulted on possible collaborative models to allocate roles and workflows.

The TCMPB is working with MOH on an accreditation framework to help recognise TCM practitioners who can meet higher professional and competency standards, and delivering better quality care, Mr Ong said.

This should be a voluntary scheme, which can be used to determine eligibility to participate in helping to expand Healthier SG, he added.

MOH will in the coming months invite TCM service providers to participate in site visits, mock audits, and dialogue sessions to help better define the accreditation standards.

The accreditation framework is aimed to launch by 2026, Mr Ong said.

He also encouraged TCM clinics and institutions to engage their peers in western medicine to explore partnerships.