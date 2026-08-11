Former teacher charged over sexual communication with male student

SINGAPORE: A former teacher was charged on Tuesday (Aug 11) with sending sexual communication to a 16-year-old male student and possessing obscene videos.

The 41-year-old Singaporean man cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order on his identity and that of the alleged victim.

Court documents showed that the man allegedly sent four images to the student in December 2024 that were set to be viewed only once.

The images comprised a male person in his underwear and a male person’s genitals.

Between February 2025 and August 2025, the man allegedly downloaded 21 obscene videos from the Telegram application onto his phone.

In response to CNA, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the man has been suspended since August 2025 and is no longer teaching in any school.

“MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service,” it added.

For sexual communication with a person above the age of 16 but below the age of 18, an offender can be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.

If convicted of possessing an obscene film, an offender can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$20,000, or both.

If he did so knowing the film was obscene, he can be jailed for up to 12 months or fined up to S$40,000, or both.