Singapore netballers aim to end decade-long wait for SEA Games gold
Singapore and Malaysia have battled for gold at all four SEA Games editions that have featured netball.
SINGAPORE: After settling for silver at the last two SEA Games that featured the sport, the Singapore netball team is determined to finally capture gold at the regional competition in Thailand next month.
The Vandas have been training relentlessly with this goal in mind – a mission bolstered by their victory at the Asian Netball Championships last year.
A FAMILIAR RIVALRY
Singapore’s only triumph came on home soil in 2015, while Malaysia has claimed the top spot in every other outing.
For captain Toh Kai Wei, the desire to reclaim the title runs deep. The 28-year-old goal attack was a member of the squads that came close in 2017 and 2019.
“It's been two times that we clinched silver after Malaysia. This time, we are definitely going all out for the gold medal. We’ve prepared so much … the team is going very strong now,” she said.
“As the oldest player on the team, I just have to keep pushing (my teammates), encouraging them, and ensuring that everybody's sticking to the game plan."
BUILDING STRENGTH AND DEPTH
National coach Tara Steel said the depth of talent in Singapore’s netball scene keeps the national team competitive.
Selecting the final players to make this year’s SEA Games lineup was no easy task, she added.
“We have a strong squad … and they’ll do everything possible to get success as a team,” she told CNA.
“(We’ll) ensure that we do everything possible to be better than we were when we won the Asian Championships last year … (we’ll) continue to improve our standards – individual skill execution, tactical execution as a team, fitness and conditioning.”
Eight of the 12 netballers heading to Thailand will be making their SEA Games debut – but all have experience in international competitions.
Among the first-timers is goal shooter Amandeep Chahal. The 25-year-old said the squad’s mix of seasoned players and fresh faces is an advantage.
"I think bringing in fresh talent year in, year out also helps the team because the opponents won't know what to look out for. So, that's a secret weapon that we can bring in,” she said.
Barring any major upsets, history has it that Singapore is likely to once again meet Malaysia in the finals in a battle for regional netball supremacy.
The Vandas have pledged not to underestimate any opponent during the SEA Games, promising to put up a strong fight against every team.
The Games will run from Dec 9 to 20. The netball matches will be held over six days in Bangkok, with the final scheduled for Dec 17.
RECORD CONTINGENT
The netballers are part of Team Singapore’s 930-strong contingent – the nation’s largest yet – heading to the 33rd SEA Games.
Athletes will compete across 48 sports, with a record 551 debutants representing the country.
Singapore’s previous largest contingent was 749 athletes when it hosted the Games in 2015.
“This milestone reflects not only the growing depth and diversity of Singapore sport, but also the unwavering commitment of our athletes, our coaches and national sports associations,” said Ms Grace Fu, president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).
Ms Fu, who is also Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, spoke to the media during the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games (APG) flag presentation ceremony on Saturday (Nov 8).
Singapore’s chef de mission for the Games Lawrence Leow said introducing more newcomers is a long-term strategy, especially as the nation gets ready to host the biennial multi-sport event in 2029.
“By (2029), our debutants would have four more years of exposure and experience, not forgetting that they would have taken part in SEA Games 2027, and that would enhance our medal hopes,” he said.
Badminton player Yeo Jia Min and ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim have been selected as flag bearers.
Close to 100 sport science and sport medicine professionals will support the athletes in Thailand.
Para judo athlete Joan Hung will lead the charge at the ASEAN Para Games in January next year, where 41 athletes will represent Singapore across 11 sports.
Source: CNA/dn(lt)
