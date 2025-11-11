Singapore netballers aim to end decade-long wait for SEA Games gold

SINGAPORE: After settling for silver at the last two SEA Games that featured the sport, the Singapore netball team is determined to finally capture gold at the regional competition in Thailand next month.

The Vandas have been training relentlessly with this goal in mind – a mission bolstered by their victory at the Asian Netball Championships last year.

A FAMILIAR RIVALRY

Singapore and Malaysia have battled for gold at all four SEA Games editions that have featured netball.

Singapore’s only triumph came on home soil in 2015, while Malaysia has claimed the top spot in every other outing.

For captain Toh Kai Wei, the desire to reclaim the title runs deep. The 28-year-old goal attack was a member of the squads that came close in 2017 and 2019.

“It's been two times that we clinched silver after Malaysia. This time, we are definitely going all out for the gold medal. We’ve prepared so much … the team is going very strong now,” she said.

“As the oldest player on the team, I just have to keep pushing (my teammates), encouraging them, and ensuring that everybody's sticking to the game plan."