Tech giant Sea opens new digital finance headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Tech company Sea Limited on Thursday (May 8) opened a new headquarters for its digital financial services business in Singapore.

The company also announced that it would be rebranding SeaMoney to Monee.

The office at Rochester Commons, which is a six-minute walk from Buona Vista MRT, spans 10 floors and more than 200,000 square feet, including an auditorium on the ninth floor of the building.

The headquarters will initially accommodate over 1,000 digital finance professionals, but it has capacity for up to 1,500 employees. It has more than 100 meeting rooms and innovation spaces, a cafe and a gym.

There will also be Centres of Excellence in product management, artificial intelligence and anti-money laundering.