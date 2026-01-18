Teen arrested for driving under influence of drugs after police chase

SINGAPORE: A teenager was arrested on Friday evening (Jan 16) for driving under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving.



The 17-year-old male car driver refused to comply with the traffic police's instructions for a routine check at about 10.50pm on Friday and sped off, police said on Sunday in response to CNA's query.



According to the police, traffic police officers were patrolling along Paya Lebar Road towards Upper Paya Lebar Road, near the slip road into PIE towards Changi Airport when they signalled for a car to stop for a routine check.



The officers gave chase after the car driver did not comply with instructions and sped off.

"During the pursuit, the car collided with four cars and a van," police said.



The car was found along Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1, where it had collided with another car.