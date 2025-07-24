Two teenagers charged over threatening boy with a knife

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers have been charged after a boy was filmed being threatened with a knife.

In a video that was posted on Facebook on Wednesday (Jul 23) and widely circulated online, a teenager can be seen holding a knife to the throat of another boy, before slapping him.

The victim is heard being given two choices – to be hit or strip naked. The boy took off his t-shirt before the video ended.

In response to CNA's queries, the police said the incident happened on Jul 6 and five teenagers, aged between 12 and 15, were arrested on Jul 10 for rioting.

Two of them, aged 13 and 15, were charged on Jul 16 with voluntarily causing hurt with common intention. The 15-year-old was also given one count of carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

Investigations are ongoing for the other three teenagers.

In response to CNA queries, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it is aware of a video of an assault circulating on social media, and that the perpetrators involved are under police investigation.

“Such behaviour is not acceptable and has no place in our society,” MOE said.

The ministry added that the school has been providing support to the affected student and his family.