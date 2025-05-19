Foreign worker crushed at Tengah worksite did not follow colleague's instructions: Coroner

SINGAPORE: A foreign worker who died after his chest was crushed at a worksite in Tengah did not follow his colleague’s instructions, a coroner’s inquiry found on Friday (May 16).

Mr Ponraman Eazhumalai, 23, was crushed by machinery on a truck operated by the same colleague, who did not notice him before the accident happened.

The Indian national suffered the fatal injury on Dec 2, 2023, at a worksite for the upcoming Tengah integrated rail and bus depot in Jurong Road. Coroner Brenda Chua found there was no evidence of foul play in his death, attributing it to a work-related accident.

Mr Eazhumalai was an assistant pump operator at TMC Concrete Pumping Services and his colleague was a concrete pump truck operator.

The two had completed their concrete casting work at about 10.50pm that night, and were preparing to retract the machinery on the truck when the accident happened.

Mr Eazhumalai’s colleague retracted the hydraulic jack of the right outrigger, or stabilising leg, at the back of the truck, and instructed him not to remove the metal plates that were placed on the ground below the hydraulic jacks, coroner Brenda Chua found.

His colleague proceeded to close the rear right outrigger while retracting the hydraulic jack for the outrigger at the truck's front right. Since he was looking at the front right hydraulic jack, he did not realise that Mr Eazhumalai had collected the metal plate at the back of the truck, contrary to his instructions.