Singapore leaders congratulate Chinese President Xi on 75th anniversary of founding of People's Republic of China

SINGAPORE: Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Oct 1) sent their congratulations to China's President Xi Jinping on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"China’s development journey has been impressive. More than 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty and the country’s modernisation has been remarkable," said Mr Tharman in a letter to his Chinese counterpart.

"China has made important global contributions in the areas of science, sustainability, arts, and culture."

Singapore-China relations are underpinned by strong economic links, multi-faceted cooperation and close people-to-people ties, he added.

This partnership is exemplified by three government-to-government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing.

"I look forward to seeing connectivity between Singapore and China enhanced further. This will pave the way for even more cooperation and mutual understanding," said Mr Tharman.

Next year, Singapore and China celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Singapore president invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Singapore and said he looked forward to further strengthening the friendship between both countries.

"I wish the People’s Republic of China continued peace, stability, and prosperity. My wife and I look forward to meeting you and Madam Peng Liyuan," said Mr Tharman.