Important to strengthen spoken language competencies among Singaporeans: Tharman

SINGAPORE: It is important to strengthen spoken language competencies among Singaporeans, said former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday (Jul 21).

Speaking at a Racial Harmony Day event where he was the guest of honour, Mr Tharman said that learning some Mandarin and Malay in particular for everyday conversation will be helpful, not just within Singapore, but also as Singapore focuses more on the region.

"I believe we can do it, it's not impractical. And we have to place more emphasis on it," he added.

The event was organised by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Mr Tharman recalled how during his time as education minister, he had introduced the Conversational Chinese and Malay (CCM) Programme in schools where students could learn a different mother tongue.

"After a while, because it was not examinable and I didn't want to make it an examinable subject, nature took its course and there was less emphasis placed (on it)," said Mr Tharman, who was Minister for Education from 2003 to 2008.

"But this should be seen as part of the mission of education."