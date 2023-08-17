Logo
Singapore

Third suspect involved in Clarke Quay slashing case arrested
The 21-year-old suspect was arrested along Anchorvale Link. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

17 Aug 2023 06:18AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2023 06:47AM)
SINGAPORE: The third man who was allegedly involved in a slashing incident along Read Crescent Park in Clarke Quay has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday (Aug 16).

The victim was purportedly slashed on the head during a fight with the 21-year-old man and two others on Sunday. The victim sustained a deep laceration on his forehead and was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The three assailants fled after the fight and two of them were later arrested on the same day.

Following an appeal for information for the whereabouts of the third suspect, officers established his whereabouts and arrested him along Anchorvale Link at about 3.20pm on Thursday, the police said in a news release.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with an offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, which carries a jail term of up to seven years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.

The two other assailants - identified as Steve Yap Kar Xun, 19, and Danesh Sheldrick Mohamad Salim, 20 - were charged with an offence of affray on Tuesday.

Source: CNA/ec(sn)

