Trio acquitted of organising pro-Palestinian procession to Istana

SINGAPORE: A district court on Tuesday (Oct 21) acquitted three women accused of organising a procession to publicise a cause of solidarity with Palestine, after finding that they did not know that the route they took was prohibited under the Public Order Act.

The acquittal of the three Singaporean women, Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 26, Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 30, and Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 37, was met with jubilant reactions from the public gallery.

They had each contested one charge under the Public Order Act of organising a procession publicising the cause of solidarity with Palestine between 2pm and 3pm on Feb 2, 2024, along the perimeter of the Istana.

District Judge John Ng found that the prosecution had proved the first element of the charges - that Ms Sobikun and Ms Amirah had organised the procession, with Ms Annamalai assisting on the day itself.

However, he agreed with the defence that the prosecution did not prove the second element - that the women ought reasonably to have known that the procession took place in a prohibited area.

This was because the area outside the Istana was a public area with no signs to indicate that the public path was a prohibited area.

Judge Ng said here had been several similar walks to deliver letters to the rear gate of the Istana, where the mailroom was located.

He said it was clear from the evidence that the three women "were trying their level best not to run afoul of the law" in delivering the letters, even though, contrary to their best efforts and thinking, the walk amounted to a procession.

Had they been convicted of organising a procession in a prohibited place under the Public Order Act, they could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

