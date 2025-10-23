A timeline of how Megan Khung's fatal abuse case unfolded – and how agencies could have done more

Sep 5, 2019: Preschool loses contact with Megan

Megan last attended preschool.



On Sep 10, 2019, Megan’s grandmother informed the preschool that Megan was unwell and was being cared for by and staying with her mother.



The fact that the grandmother left Megan with Foo was a breach of the temporary care plan, the panel noted.



Megan’s grandmother subsequently updated the preschool teacher that her mother would bring Megan back to preschool on Sep 17, 2019.



However, this did not happen and community workers were unsuccessful in their attempts to contact her mother.

Sep 17, 2019: Foo withdraws Megan from preschool

Foo emailed the preschool to withdraw Megan, stating that it lacked Chinese language lessons.



Megan’s abuse escalated in this time when she was staying with Foo and Wong.



Megan’s grandmother was not able to physically get in touch with Megan, and she also did not know where Foo stayed.



Nevertheless, the grandmother said she had been in video calls with Megan around Sep 10 to Sep 20, and that Megan “appeared to be fine”, the review panel noted.

Sep 18 to 27, 2019: Beyond Social Services queries other agencies about Megan

While attempting to contact Foo, Beyond Social Services also contacted several agencies and shared information about Megan’s situation.



They did so as concerns for Megan’s safety grew and her whereabouts became unknown when her mother stopped responding.

Between Sep 20 and 25, two calls were made to MSF’s child protective service. However, MSF could only find one of the two calls in its case management system.



Despite a "further comprehensive search" across its hotline records, MSF told CNA it was unable to locate the recording of the other call.

"It is possible that due to technical problems, some audio recordings from the period were not successfully archived. It remains unclear if the same officer was involved in both calls at present," MSF said.

The ministry added that Beyond Social Services has not been able to obtain more details of the other call.



The panel reviewed the transcript of the call that was retrieved from the records and determined that Beyond Social Services could have communicated Megan’s situation more clearly to child protective service, such as a fuller description of the injuries and that a temporary care plan had been established but later breached when the grandmother left Megan with her mother on Sep 10, 2019.

In this call, Beyond Social Services’ community worker had summarised her concerns, including Megan’s bruises, the suspected drug use by her mother and Wong, and the fact that Megan’s whereabouts were unknown.

But her statement that the grandmother “feels the child is fine (as of the moment)” downplayed the incident, the report found.

In addition, the panel noted that MSF’s child protective service failed to notice the discrepancy between what ought to be Beyond Social Services’ professional assessment of Megan’s safety and the grandmother’s opinion.

Instead, the child protective service accepted the grandmother’s assessment of the risk and stated that it would be difficult to act if the child was not located.



The call thus ended with child protective service advising that if Megan’s grandmother is worried, she can also make a police report where the child in this case is missing and she has concerns over child’s safety.



The panel also pointed out that the child protective service officer did not register the call despite the established processes at that time.

“Had the call been discussed with the supervisor, the supervisor might have requested a call-back and suggested further probing into the case,” the review panel said in its findings.

Sep 25 to 27, 2019: HEART@Fei Yue's child protection specialists roped in

Calls and emails were also made to HEART@Fei Yue’s child protection specialist centre between Sep 25 and Sep 27, 2019.

On Sep 25, 2019, Beyond Social Services called HEART@Fei Yue’s child protection specialist centre and followed up with an email, stating that Beyond Social Services “was looking for referral to triage”.

On Sep 26, 2019, HEART@Fei Yue proposed to Beyond Social Services to “contact all the relevant parties to set up (a) meeting”.

In response, Beyond Social Services explained that if the grandmother informs Megan’s mother or Wong about a meeting with HEART@Fei Yue, there is a risk that they will stop all contact with her and it will become harder to locate Megan.

The grandmother instead asked if the meeting could go ahead with just her present.

On Sep 27, 2019, HEART@Fei Yue sent an email to Beyond Social Services agreeing that Megan’s whereabouts and her welfare was “a pressing concern” and said HEART@Fei Yue “would not be able to make any headway, for any concrete risk assessment or intervention plan if (they) could not locate the child, Megan, and her parent”.



HEART@Fei Yue also suggested that Beyond Social Services continued to encourage the grandmother to find ways to have physical contact with Megan and check-in on her well-being.



HEART@Fei Yue added that it could only take in the case if they had the address of the mother to locate Megan, and told Beyond Social Services to call HEART@Fei Yue’s triage team for consultation if they gather new information.



HEART@Fei Yue explained to the panel that while there were concerns on the case, based on the discussion between the agencies, there was no evidence at that point to suggest that Megan was in imminent danger that required immediate intervention to ensure safety.



Hence, their advice was to locate the child and parent and for more information to be gathered for further assessment.



The panel was of the view that HEART@Fei Yue should have treated Beyond’s call and follow-up email as a referral for HEART@ Fei Yue to take the case, rather than a referral for triage.



Oct 1, 2019: ECDA gives advice for grandmother to seek police help

Beyond Social Services emailed ECDA to ask if Megan was enrolled in other preschools.

Two days later, ECDA advised Beyond Social Services that Megan’s grandmother could consider seeking help from the police if she had concerns about the whereabouts of the child.

Beyond Social Services once again checked Megan’s enrolment status with ECDA on Oct 29, as well as on Jan 10.

ECDA had checked their preschool system on five occasions from Oct 2019 to Jan 2020 and did not find records of Megan’s enrolment in any other preschool.



Oct 4 to 17, 2019: No police report made

Beyond Social Services emailed two SPF officers they knew from unrelated matters to seek general advice.



One SPF officer advised that a police report should be made.

However, this was not done as there was a prevalent impression that a police report about a missing child should be made by a family member, the panel found.

Of the three agencies – MSF’s child protection service, HEART@Fei Yue and ECDA – formally contacted by Beyond Social Services between Sep and Oct 2019, two advised that the grandmother should lodge a police report.

In actuality, there is no need to have a family member lodge a report as the law does not restrict who can do so, the panel noted.

“By early Oct 2019, it should have been clear to Beyond Social Services that they could have gone ahead to lodge a police report themselves,” the review panel said.

The panel also noted that Foo had ceased contact with the community workers and had been uncontactable for some time.

“It should have been clear to BSS that the wishes of the grandmother not to damage her relationship with Foo should no longer take priority over Megan’s safety.”



“Anyone who has information about a crime or suspicious activity can report it to the police. A case of a missing child should have been sufficient cause for concern for anyone with knowledge of it to make a police report,” the panel stated in its report.

October 2019 to January 2020: Grandmother hesitant to file police report

Beyond Social Services remained in contact with Megan’s grandmother during this three-month period and advised her to make a police report.

The grandmother was initially still in contact with Foo, but by November 2019, her calls were blocked.

Foo’s brother tried to make contact with her, but was told not to interfere with her affairs.

The grandmother remained hesitant to file a police report, fearing that it would cause Megan’s mother to go into hiding, which would make it more difficult to contact her.

Beyond Social Services’ community worker visited Wong’s last known residence and checked with neighbours to gather any information about Megan and her mother’s whereabouts, but were unsuccessful.