Road repurposing works completed at Tiong Bahru; covered linkway to be built by year-end

SINGAPORE: Repurposing works to make Tiong Bahru more pedestrian-friendly have been completed after one-and-a-half years.

Among the changes made are the removal of roadside hourly parking lots along Seng Poh Road and Lim Liak Street to create wider footpaths.

One retailer told CNA that since the facelift in March this year, the presence of fewer cars along the road has helped make business operations smoother.

“These used to be parking lots, and traffic was very congested. Last time, cars used to park illegally and break traffic rules, but now we don't really see that, so it's good,” said Ms Crystal, who runs clothing store First Stitch.

“Now, the traffic flows well and is smoother. It is safer for pedestrians to cross the road and more convenient for us.”

