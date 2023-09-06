Road repurposing works completed at Tiong Bahru; covered linkway to be built by year-end
One of the most prominent changes is along a stretch of Eng Hoon Street, which has been permanently pedestrianised.
SINGAPORE: Repurposing works to make Tiong Bahru more pedestrian-friendly have been completed after one-and-a-half years.
Among the changes made are the removal of roadside hourly parking lots along Seng Poh Road and Lim Liak Street to create wider footpaths.
One retailer told CNA that since the facelift in March this year, the presence of fewer cars along the road has helped make business operations smoother.
“These used to be parking lots, and traffic was very congested. Last time, cars used to park illegally and break traffic rules, but now we don't really see that, so it's good,” said Ms Crystal, who runs clothing store First Stitch.
“Now, the traffic flows well and is smoother. It is safer for pedestrians to cross the road and more convenient for us.”
At Tiong Bahru Market, the taxi stand has been moved nearer to the entrance, along with a new sheltered pick-up and drop-off point. There is also a new ramp for barrier-free access, as well as more loading and unloading bays.
More bicycle parking lots have also been added to the neighbourhood.
ENG HOON STREET FOOTPATH
The street, previously for cars, has been converted into a footpath and painted red and white with a special anti-slip finish.
Most residents told CNA the changes have made the area safer.
“In the past, I wouldn't let (my children) come down (as there is traffic along this stretch). But now I feel reassured. My grandchildren are lucky, there's this space for them to draw, ride scooters and bicycles, and more,” said one resident, who brought her granddaughter to the newly-minted space to play.
“I walk (this route) to go back home at night after work. It is very easy to walk,” said another resident, gesturing to the wide path.
MIXED FEEDBACK FROM RESIDENTS
Benches have also been placed along the street for residents and visitors to rest and gather.
However, some residents have mixed reactions. One said the footpath has its drawbacks, especially the benches, where people linger late into the night.
“People will sit here and drink, talk very loudly and smoke. That is not nice as there are families here who need to rest and sleep,” said Ms Joy, who was a Tiong Bahru resident for 15 years before getting married and moving out.
She now returns to the neighbourhood every week to visit her elderly mother. She added there is a lack of sheltered spaces for seniors like her to board and alight vehicles, especially on rainy days.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it will study feedback from residents over the changes made to roads.
VIBRANT COMMUNITY SPACE
After visiting the estate to view the completed works, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said in a Facebook post on Monday (Sep 4) that she hopes the changes will make Tiong Bahru a more liveable, safe, and vibrant neighbourhood, and encourage more sustainable commutes.
“The works bring us closer to our goal of a more inclusive and car-lite future, as we build more pedestrian-friendly community spaces for walking and cycling, and community use,” she said.
Dr Khor added that the LTA will identify more roads to be repurposed for pedestrian safety and connectivity. The authority will also work with stakeholders to enliven the area with activities.
The next enhancement that residents can look forward to are covered linkways connecting Tiong Bahru Market to the Thomson-East Coast Line’s (TEL) Havelock station along Lim Liak Street, slated for completion by the end of this year.