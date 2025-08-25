11 people to be charged with rioting after fight at Toa Payoh coffee shop
A total of 13 people were arrested, the police said, adding that a cleaver was seized.
SINGAPORE: Eleven people will be charged with rioting after a fight at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh on Sunday morning (Aug 24).
They were among 13 people arrested - 12 men and a woman aged between 21 and 34.
The police said they were alerted to the fight at Block 10B Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, at about 9.50am.
The suspects had allegedly attacked two people following a dispute, and weapons were used.
According to the police, the victims, aged 21 and 30, suffered stab wounds to their arm and back, respectively. They sought outpatient treatment at a hospital.
The suspects were identified with the help of images from CCTVs and police cameras.
A cleaver, believed to have been used in the fight, was also seized.
Four of the suspects will be charged in court on Tuesday with the offence of rioting armed with deadly weapon. The other seven will be charged on Wednesday.
The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning.
Two remaining suspects - a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman - are assisting police with further investigations.
"The police will not tolerate such acts of violence and will spare no effort to apprehend those responsible, and take firm action against them in accordance with the law," the Singapore Police Force said.