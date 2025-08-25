11 people to be charged with rioting after fight at Toa Payoh coffee shop

SINGAPORE: Eleven people will be charged with rioting after a fight at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh on Sunday morning (Aug 24).

They were among 13 people arrested - 12 men and a woman aged between 21 and 34.

The police said they were alerted to the fight at Block 10B Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, at about 9.50am.

The suspects had allegedly attacked two people following a dispute, and weapons were used.

According to the police, the victims, aged 21 and 30, suffered stab wounds to their arm and back, respectively. They sought outpatient treatment at a hospital.

The suspects were identified with the help of images from CCTVs and police cameras.

A cleaver, believed to have been used in the fight, was also seized.