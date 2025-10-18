10.8km of cycling paths completed in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: Residents in Toa Payoh can now cycle more conveniently following the completion of 10.8km of new cycling paths.

The cycling paths were launched on Saturday (Oct 18) by MP Cai Yinzhou, who is also Grassroots Adviser to Bishan-Toa Payoh Grassroots Organisations.

"The completed network provides residents with safer routes to key amenities such as HDB Hub, neighbourhood markets, food centres, parks and schools, while enhancing connectivity to transport nodes such as the North-South Line Toa Payoh and Braddell MRT stations, as well as Caldecott MRT station on the Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line," said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

As part of the network, a new bicycle crossing has also been implemented at Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, giving residents greater access to the nearby Kallang Park Connector and neighbouring towns such as Bishan, Ang Mo Kio and Kallang.

As such, Toa Payoh residents can now cycle to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in under 15 minutes, and from there cycle along the Kallang River to Marina Bay, LTA added.

Another highlight of the completed works is the use of space along the cycling paths, with around 2.8km of existing open drains reconstructed into underground drains, allowing the top slab to be used for walking and cycling.

Road space along Lorong 1A Toa Payoh was also converted into a dedicated cycling path, featuring two new raised zebra crossings to enhance accessibility for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Other improvements include new bypass paths at over 15 bus stops and widened pedestrian crossings at more than eight traffic junctions to improve safety for residents and commuters.

An additional 64 bicycle parking racks have also been installed at Braddell MRT station to support first- and last-mile journeys.

Under the Islandwide Cycling Network programme, LTA is expanding the cycling path networks to all towns - with a target of about 1,300km of cycling paths by 2030.