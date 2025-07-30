'Most of the things are gone': Toa Payoh resident's flat gutted by fire that started one floor down
A fire that began in a 10th-floor flat at Block 229 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 spread to the unit above, destroying 70-year-old Cheryl Chan's home.
SINGAPORE: Although the fire did not originate from her flat, one resident watched helplessly as flames spread and engulfed her home on Tuesday (Jul 29).
Ms Cheryl Chan, 70, was at work when she received word that a fire had broken out at her block. The blaze started at about 1pm in a 10th-floor unit at Block 229 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, and quickly spread upwards to her flat directly above on the 11th floor.
Seven people, including a firefighter and a child, were taken to hospital.
Neither Ms Chan nor her sister-in-law, who lives with her, was home at the time. But they now have to grapple with the loss of their belongings and a home nearly destroyed.
Ms Chan returned to inspect her flat for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.
“Most of the things, I think are gone already,” said Ms Chan, who is an administrative assistant.
When CNA visited her home, there was a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) cordon at the door. The flat's interior was badly charred, though some blackened furniture remained intact.
Still, she put on a strong front, saying that at least both she and her sister-in-law were safe.
“They say in Cantonese, soei lor (unlucky) … things can just happen, we just have to take it easy,” she said. “It’s something that no one wants to have, this problem.”
While she was stoic when speaking to reporters, Ms Chan became visibly emotional when neighbours stopped to hug and console her, saying they were thankful she was not injured.
“They offered me anything, saying that if I needed help to let them know,” she said. “They’re all very nice … we are lucky we have very good neighbours.”
Ms Chan said that while her flat is covered under HDB’s fire insurance scheme, she has not yet worked out what compensation she can get.
“There's nothing I can say, because we also don't know what's happening, and we have to wait for more updates,” she said. “Whatever we can claim, we will claim.”
She and her sister-in-law have been relocated to a rental flat at Toa Payoh Lorong 5. Unable to return home last night, she borrowed her sister's clothes to sleep in.
NEIGHBOURS HUDDLED TO ESCAPE THICK SMOKE
Harrowing details of the blaze emerged in the hours following it.
CNA spoke to the owner of the 10th-floor flat where the fire originated, who was left reeling after his wife and helper were hospitalised and his home destroyed in the blaze.
Mr Tan Chee Siah told CNA he has struggled to make ends meet since his interior design firm closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fire not only affected residents of the two damaged units, but caused significant disruption throughout the block.
Mr Jeffrey Foo, who lives on the 15th floor, said black smoke began to seep into his home. The 79-year-old retiree and some neighbours climbed up the stairs to the 24th floor to escape the smoke.
One of the home owners on that floor opened his doors to the residents who holed up inside, praying the fire would not spread further up.
“Some of them were crying, very poor thing, they were shocked,” said Mr Foo. “The fumes were terrible.”
It was only after over an hour at about 2.30pm that SCDF personnel contained the fire and safely ushered the residents down.
A woman whose elderly father lives in the flat opposite Ms Chan’s said his unit was not damaged but she was worried he would be affected by the smoke. SCDF personnel evacuated him safely. The woman, in her 50s, said her father was uninjured and is now staying with her.
Residents said those living on the 10th and 11th floors are still unable to return to their homes as the electricity on those floors remains cut off and is expected to be restored only after Aug 4.
CNA observed water damage in a ninth-floor unit directly below the source of the fire. Water dripped from the ceiling and the visibly distressed residents declined to speak to reporters.
CALLS FOR SAFETY REVIEW IN OLDER BLOCKS
Another resident, who lives on the 13th floor with his wife and two young children, said his flat lost power overnight and the family had to stay with his parents. His electricity was restored on Wednesday.
He raised concerns about evacuation procedures, noting the block is an older point block with a single staircase. He recalled that a fire 20 years ago prompted residents to request a second staircase, but this was never built.
He also said many residents living above the blaze on Tuesday could not evacuate the block as the fire was near the staircase, and had no choice but to head upstairs for safety.
“It’s up to the authorities or town council or HDB to see whether they want to do this, or any other measures, such as fire extinguishers,” he said.
MP for the area Saktiandi Supaat told CNA he has heard similar feedback about safety at point blocks, and has relayed these concerns to HDB, the town council and SCDF.
Mr Saktiandi also said affected households have been temporarily rehoused by HDB in nearby units, likely until flat owners complete the necessary repairs. Neighbouring units that were badly affected have also been offered interim housing.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said essential items such as mattresses, daily necessities and bottled water have been distributed through the Toa Payoh East Community Development and Welfare Fund and community partners such as Toa Payoh Seu Teck Sean Tong. Self-help groups have also donated clothing to affected residents.
A community WhatsApp channel has been set up to keep residents updated on repair works to the block, Mr Saktiandi added.