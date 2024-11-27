Motorcyclist dies after accident along PIE; Tower Transit bus driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday (Nov 27) after he was involved in an accident with a Tower Transit bus.

In response to queries from CNA, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) in the direction of Changi Airport, near the Lorong 2 Toa Payoh exit, at about 10.20am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, with no other injuries reported.

The police said the bus driver, a 27-year-old man, was arrested for "driving without due care and attention causing death".

In a Facebook post earlier on Wednesday, Tower Transit said that the bus, which was operating the service 966 route, was carrying 30 passengers at the time of the accident and that none of them were injured.

"No words can fully express our condolences and apologies to the family and loved ones of the motorcyclist," Tower Transit said in the post, adding that it was "deeply saddened" by the accident.

"We are making every effort to reach out to them to provide all the necessary assistance and support during this difficult time."

The bus operator said that it is assisting with police investigations.

Responding to queries from CNA later on Wednesday, Tower Transit said: "We have gotten in touch with the motorcyclist's family to express our deepest condolences and offer our support during this difficult time."

It added that the passengers on board the bus "were safely transferred onto another bus to continue their journey".