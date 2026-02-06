Trailer driver gets jail over fatal collision with cyclist

SINGAPORE: A trailer driver was jailed for 24 weeks over a fatal collision in Tampines with a woman who was cycling across a junction with the traffic lights in her favour.

The vehicle struck the 64-year-old woman as she attempted to get away, crushing and killing her.

The driver, 45-year-old Mazli Wahab, pleaded guilty on Thursday (Feb 5) to one count of driving the trailer without due care and attention, resulting in the woman's death.

The Malaysian was also banned from driving any motor vehicle and obtaining any driving licence for eight years.

THE CASE

The court heard that Mazli was driving a 5m-long prime mover that had a 12.2m-long trailer attached.

At about 5.30am on Jan 3 last year, Mazli drove the trailer from Johor Bahru into Singapore to deliver precast concrete to Tampines Street 11.

Meanwhile, Madam Lim Kim Huay was riding a bicycle across the pedestrian crossing at Tampines Street 11.

According to an eyewitness, Mdm Lim had started to cycle across only after the lights turned green.

When Mazli reached the junction, the lights were also green in his favour, but Mdm Lim had the right of way.

He made a left turn onto Tampines Street 11 and failed to keep a proper lookout ahead, the court heard.

He did not see Mdm Lim cycling across the road in front of him from his left to his right.

The front right portion of the trailer hit the woman, who fell onto the ground and was run over.

Two eyewitnesses saw what happened and ran towards the trailer, shouting and knocking on the driver's door to get Mazli to stop driving.

He stopped the trailer before reversing it slightly on request, as Mdm Lim was trapped under one of the wheels.

One of the eyewitnesses observed that Mdm Lim was conscious but badly injured. She lost consciousness just before paramedics arrived and could not be resuscitated.

According to the eyewitness, Mdm Lim had tried to cycle away from the trailer but to no avail.

The impact twisted the basket of the bicycle, dented the handlebar and scratched the pedal.

The prosecutor sought five to seven months' jail for Mazli, along with the mandatory minimum of eight years' disqualification from driving.

She noted that the penalties under the Road Traffic Act were enhanced in 2019 for "stronger deterrence against irresponsible driving" and to "make our roads safer".

While there was no evidence of speeding, the prosecutor said Mazli ought to have been more careful as he was driving a heavy vehicle which had the potential to cause more harm in an accident.

"The accused failed to see the deceased, who was right in front of him, when he collided into her," said the prosecutor. "This shows that he was especially careless, and the accident could have been easily avoided, if he had kept a proper lookout ahead."

For driving without due care and attention, causing death, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.