Singapore's train operators boost reliability efforts with seamless rail welding, new power components

REPLACING KEY COMPONENTS

Meanwhile, some power components on the North East Line (NEL) are being replaced ahead of time.



Potong Pasir station, operated by train operator SBS Transit, is the first along the NEL to have its rectifier transformers replaced.



The rectifier transformers, which supply electricity to keep trains running, are being changed out early to ensure continued performance and safety.



Mr Lee Yam Lim, CEO of rail business at SBS Transit, said the rectifier transformers have a typical lifespan of about 30 years.



“However, we are not going to wait for 30 years before it fails and then change it out. Currently, the rectifier transformer is about 23 years in service,” he added.



“So we actually do continuous monitoring, assessing the loading conditions and the risk factor before we do a change out.”



He noted that preventive maintenance is essential to maintain a reliable network for daily commuters.



More than 50 people are required from planning to the execution, which takes one weekend per transformer. Once installed, the new transformer has to be tested before going live.



There are 16 such rectifier transformers across the NEL. SBS Transit plans to complete all replacements within the next two to three years.



Plans to change out the rectifier transformers on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system as well as the Circle Line are also in the works.



Last month, a new rail reliability task force was formed, comprising the Land Transport Authority, SMRT and SBS Transit. It followed a recent spate of at least 15 rail disruptions over a three-month period.



Among its roles is to identify components that may require replacement, upgrading or increased maintenance, and review if the renewal programme for the NEL’s power system can be brought forward.