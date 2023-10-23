Sneak peek at Trifecta, the first snow, surf and skate attraction in Singapore and Asia

SINGAPORE: It’s cool – but not freezing – inside the snow arena at Trifecta, Singapore’s new sports and lifestyle facility in Somerset.

There's no snow, but skiers and snowboarders will be able to ride on simulators and dry slopes come Oct 28, when Trifecta officially opens.

The attraction also boasts Asia's largest standing wave pool and the world's first hybrid skate bowl, which is designed for both skateboarding and surfskating.