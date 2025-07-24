Public warned against water activities near Tuas Second Link after chemical tank falls into sea

SINGAPORE: Members of the public are advised to refrain from engaging in primary water contact activities and recreational fishing in the waters surrounding the Tuas Second Link, including areas near Raffles Marina, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Jul 24).

The advisory was issued after a chemical tank fell into the sea from the Second Link on Thursday evening after a collision involving two heavy tankers on the Malaysian side of the checkpoint, the agency added.

NEA and other agencies were alerted by their Malaysian counterparts to the incident.

"We understand that the other tanker remained intact with no chemical spill on the bridge," said NEA.

The chemical tank contained propylene glycol: a non-hazardous, biodegradable liquid. The chemical is commonly used in food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

"Propylene glycol may cause low dissolved oxygen levels in the Lim Chu Kang fish farming zone," said NEA.

NEA said that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has alerted fish farms in the area to be vigilant, have mitigation measures on standby, and to notify SFA if there are abnormal fish and water conditions.

NEA added that it is actively monitoring water quality in the affected area.

"Our desalination plants are currently not affected and PUB is closely monitoring the seawater intake at the plants," it added.