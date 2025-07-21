Malaysia-bound lanes on Tuas Second Link to be closed during chemical spill exercise on Jul 23

SINGAPORE: All three lanes on the Tuas Second Link from Singapore to Malaysia will be closed for nine hours on Wednesday (Jul 23) for a bilateral chemical spill emergency response exercise.

The closure will be from 5am to 2pm, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement on Monday.

"The exercise will simulate the emergency response to a multi-vehicle collision along the Tuas Second Link involving trucks carrying chemicals."

The public should not be alarmed, it added.

Due to the lane closures, motorists travelling towards Malaysia will be diverted to a lane on the opposite carriageway.

"Motorists should plan their journey in advance and closely follow the traffic marshals' directions on site," NEA said.

It also advised motorists to avoid the Tuas Second Link while the exercise is ongoing and to use the Causeway via the Woodlands Checkpoint instead.

For traffic updates, motorists may tune in to Singapore radio stations on the day.

The exercise is part of the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment involving NEA, the Department of Environment in Malaysia and several other agencies.